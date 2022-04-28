ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

International Dark Sky Week

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

The International Dark Sky Association works to protect the night skies for present and future generations. From April 22-30, the organizations provides six ways to participate in the campaign and learn how to reduce your light pollution footprint to help the international effort to preserve dark skies, and to comply with the City’s Dark Skies Ordinance.

Any artificial light that is not needed is a pollutant that has serious and harmful consequences.

Light pollution can:

  • disrupt wildlife
  • impact human health
  • waste money and energy
  • contribute to climate change
  • block our view of the universe

Light pollution is increasing at 2x rate of population growth and 83% of the global population lives under a light-polluted sky .

For more information and how to participate, visit International Dark Sky Week at idsw.darksky.org .

