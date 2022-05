Physicians and health experts are closely monitoring an outbreak of acute hepatitis that's affected more than 150 children in 12 countries, including the U.S. As of April 23, at least 169 cases had been reported involving children ages 16 and younger. The underlying cause of the illnesses is unknown, though some suspect an adenovirus is to blame. At least 74 of the 169 children with hepatitis have tested positive for adenovirus, according to the World Health Organization.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO