STOCKTON (CBS13) — Amazon will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new facility in Stockton on Friday. The 638,000 square-foot inbound cross dock facility on South Austin Road has already hired over 2,000 employees. Amazon says they will continue to hire throughout the year as well. The facility is the first of its kind in the region – and the fourth amazon operation in the area.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO