MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Minnesota Department of Human Rights unveiled its 72-page investigation into Minneapolis police and its consistent violation of human rights, it also announced its plans to push for a consent decree. The decree would be a court order between the City of Minneapolis and MPD, and it could bring sweeping changes throughout the department. Baltimore entered its own consent decree following a Department of Justice Investigation and the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. “A consent decree basically means that the United States Department of Justice takes over the day-to-day management of a criminal justice agency,” said...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO