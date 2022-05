Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur believes other Formula 1 teams have been ‘playing games’ when it comes to the weight of their cars this season.Due to the increase in tyre size and a number of other heavy additions, the minimum weight of a car plus driver was increased from 792 kilograms to 795kg for 2022.But after the pre-season testing some teams voiced their concerns to the FIA that the minimum weight was still too low. It was subsequently readjusted to 798kg.Most teams are thought to be well above this limit, with Mercedes and Red Bull trying new things out...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO