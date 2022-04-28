Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 28 - May 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego get excited to welcome May this Sunday because that means summer is right around the corner.

Enjoy two full days of a taco and tequila party at Petco Park. Plus, if you find yourself in Little Italy there's an opportunity to purchase affordable, one-of-a-kind art while supporting local artists.

In what's called the largest one-day street fair in the county, Carlsbad's Spring Village Fair is back, packing 750 vendors, children's rides, international foods, and more into town.

And a Cinco de Mayo festival is making an early appearance this weekend.

THURSDAY

San Diego Black Film Festival

Where: Theatre Box; Cost: $10 - $200

(Thur. - Sunday) Over 100 films will be screened during the festival, with genres including comedy, drama, and documentaries. Several panel discussions featuring filmmakers, writers and actors will also be held during the festival.

Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $20 - $90

(Thur. - Sunday) Mickey and Friends will skate into San Diego for a Disney star-studded performance. Visitor will sing along with a wide range of characters, from the “Toy Story” crew to Anna and Elsa from “Frozen."

FRIDAY

Art Alive

Where: San Diego Museum of Art; Cost: Free - $40

(Friday - Sunday) Nearly 100 floral designers' interpretations of works of art will be showcased throughout San Diego's Museum of Art during Art Alive, combining a multitude of colors and scents across the museum's galleries.

Fireworks at SeaWorld

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Included w/ admission

End your day at SeaWorld with a spectacular fireworks presentation. The theme park will host the presentation every Friday and Saturday night until September.

SATURDAY

Taste of Julian

Where: Julian; Cost: Varies

Guest will get to sample many of the culinary delights Julian has to offer all at once, including apple pie. About 20 restaurants, wineries, and breweries are participating in this self-guided culinary tour of the historic mountain town.

Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo

Where: Old Town; Cost: Free

(Saturday & Sunday) This family-friendly event features traditional dance performances, local food vendors, kid activities, Lucha Libre wrestling matches, a car show, and authentic artwork. There’s also live music all day featuring Latin rock, Norteña, Mariachi, Banda Sinaloense, and more.

Escondido Renaissance Faire

Where: Felicita County Park; Cost: $23 - $38

(Saturday & Sunday) Royals, fairies, pirates, and knights will all be out at Escondido's Renaissance Faire this weekend! Two stages of live entertainment will thrust guests into the past and delicious foods and crafts will bring history to life. Festivities will include a royal parade, battle pageant, and jousting tournament.

Tequila and Taco Music Festival

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $20 - $60

(Saturday & Sunday) Enjoy two full days of tacos, tequila, and music while basking in sights at Petco Park. Ticket holders will have access to delicious food vendors, craft beer, margarita bars, and live music.

Mission Fed ArtWalk

Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free

(Saturday & Sunday) More than 300 artists will fill the streets of Little Italy with iconic neighborhood art and goods. The festival also features interactive art installations, live music and entertainment, food vendors, KidsWalk activities, and a vinyl record art auction.

Adams Avenue Unplugged

Where: From University Heights to Normal Heights; Cost: Free

This musical walkabout, along a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue, will feature live musical performances held at estaurants, bars, coffee shops, and galleries over a 10-hour stretch.

OB Pier Surf Classic

Where: Ocean Beach Pier; Cost: Free to watch, Registration fee $20-$40

OB's annual local surf competition returns to OB Pier, promising a showcase of up and coming talent and local veterans on the waves. The competition with feature bard type and family divisions, as well as prizes and raffles.

SUNDAY

Carlsbad Spring Village Faire

Where: Between Carlsbad Blvd. and Jefferson St.; Cost: Free

The Faire will feature over 750 vendors with a little of everything: arts & crafts, antiques, unique clothing, international food center, and more. There will also be children’s rides and an old-fashioned pancake breakfast guarantee that you’ll find fun for the whole family.

MotorCars on MainStreet

Where: Coronado; Cost: Free

Stroll along downtown Coronado and check out over 400 pre-73 restored classic, rod and custom cars & trucks on display. The event will also feature live music and drawings throughout the day.

Bridal and Wedding Expo

Where: San Diego Convention Center; Cost: Free with online registration or $10 at the door

Getting married soon? This Expo will showcase dozens of exhibitors ready to help you with your big day. There will also be a bridal fashion show, live band and DJ performances, and cash prizes and giveaways.

