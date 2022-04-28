ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 28 - May 1

By Krista Summerville
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego get excited to welcome May this Sunday because that means summer is right around the corner.

Enjoy two full days of a taco and tequila party at Petco Park. Plus, if you find yourself in Little Italy there's an opportunity to purchase affordable, one-of-a-kind art while supporting local artists.

In what's called the largest one-day street fair in the county, Carlsbad's Spring Village Fair is back, packing 750 vendors, children's rides, international foods, and more into town.

And a Cinco de Mayo festival is making an early appearance this weekend.

THURSDAY
San Diego Black Film Festival
Where: Theatre Box; Cost: $10 - $200
(Thur. - Sunday) Over 100 films will be screened during the festival, with genres including comedy, drama, and documentaries. Several panel discussions featuring filmmakers, writers and actors will also be held during the festival.

Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends
Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $20 - $90
(Thur. - Sunday) Mickey and Friends will skate into San Diego for a Disney star-studded performance. Visitor will sing along with a wide range of characters, from the “Toy Story” crew to Anna and Elsa from “Frozen."

FRIDAY
Art Alive
Where: San Diego Museum of Art; Cost: Free - $40
(Friday - Sunday) Nearly 100 floral designers' interpretations of works of art will be showcased throughout San Diego's Museum of Art during Art Alive, combining a multitude of colors and scents across the museum's galleries.

Fireworks at SeaWorld
Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Included w/ admission
End your day at SeaWorld with a spectacular fireworks presentation. The theme park will host the presentation every Friday and Saturday night until September.

SATURDAY
Taste of Julian
Where: Julian; Cost: Varies
Guest will get to sample many of the culinary delights Julian has to offer all at once, including apple pie. About 20 restaurants, wineries, and breweries are participating in this self-guided culinary tour of the historic mountain town.

Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo
Where: Old Town; Cost: Free
(Saturday & Sunday) This family-friendly event features traditional dance performances, local food vendors, kid activities, Lucha Libre wrestling matches, a car show, and authentic artwork. There’s also live music all day featuring Latin rock, Norteña, Mariachi, Banda Sinaloense, and more.

Escondido Renaissance Faire
Where: Felicita County Park; Cost: $23 - $38
(Saturday & Sunday) Royals, fairies, pirates, and knights will all be out at Escondido's Renaissance Faire this weekend! Two stages of live entertainment will thrust guests into the past and delicious foods and crafts will bring history to life. Festivities will include a royal parade, battle pageant, and jousting tournament.

Tequila and Taco Music Festival
Where: Petco Park; Cost: $20 - $60
(Saturday & Sunday) Enjoy two full days of tacos, tequila, and music while basking in sights at Petco Park. Ticket holders will have access to delicious food vendors, craft beer, margarita bars, and live music.

Mission Fed ArtWalk
Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free
(Saturday & Sunday) More than 300 artists will fill the streets of Little Italy with iconic neighborhood art and goods. The festival also features interactive art installations, live music and entertainment, food vendors, KidsWalk activities, and a vinyl record art auction.

Adams Avenue Unplugged
Where: From University Heights to Normal Heights; Cost: Free
This musical walkabout, along a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue, will feature live musical performances held at estaurants, bars, coffee shops, and galleries over a 10-hour stretch.

OB Pier Surf Classic
Where: Ocean Beach Pier; Cost: Free to watch, Registration fee $20-$40
OB's annual local surf competition returns to OB Pier, promising a showcase of up and coming talent and local veterans on the waves. The competition with feature bard type and family divisions, as well as prizes and raffles.

SUNDAY
Carlsbad Spring Village Faire
Where: Between Carlsbad Blvd. and Jefferson St.; Cost: Free
The Faire will feature over 750 vendors with a little of everything: arts & crafts, antiques, unique clothing, international food center, and more. There will also be children’s rides and an old-fashioned pancake breakfast guarantee that you’ll find fun for the whole family.

MotorCars on MainStreet
Where: Coronado; Cost: Free
Stroll along downtown Coronado and check out over 400 pre-73 restored classic, rod and custom cars & trucks on display. The event will also feature live music and drawings throughout the day.

Bridal and Wedding Expo
Where: San Diego Convention Center; Cost: Free with online registration or $10 at the door
Getting married soon? This Expo will showcase dozens of exhibitors ready to help you with your big day. There will also be a bridal fashion show, live band and DJ performances, and cash prizes and giveaways.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

