Pro fighters make their picks for Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 2 days ago
In the main event of UFC Vegas 53, a key bantamweight bout headlines the card as Rob Font looks to get back into the win column against Marlon Vera. Heading into the fight, Font is the -140 favorite on FanDuel while ‘Chito’ is a +114 underdog. Ahead...

wrestlinginc.com

UFC Champion Calls Out Ronda Rousey For A Fight

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 53 preview: ‘Font vs Vera’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., April 30, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a bantamweight main event between Top 10 title hopefuls Rob Font and Marlon Vera, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira reveals surprising gameplan for Justin Gaethje title fight: “I’ll exchange blows with the guy”

Charles Oliveira has a surprising gameplan for his upcoming title defense at UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje. Oliveira is looking for his second title defense in the main event of UFC 274 on May 7 and in the lead-up to the fight, many expected the Brazilian’s game plan would be to get the fight to the ground. The champ has been dropped in his past two fights and with Gaethje having a ton of power, many think he would want to try and use his jiu-jitsu. Yet, in a recent interview, Oliveira suggested he is willing to stand and exchange shots with the challenger.
Damon Jackson
Vicente Luque
Frankie Edgar
Drakkar Klose
Rob Font
ESPN

Inside Gerald Meerschaert's bag of submission tricks

Ask any serious MMA follower to name the top five submission fighters in UFC history and you'll have Charles Oliveira (15 submissions) and Demian Maia (11) thrown back at you before the question is fully out of your mouth. They're No. 1 and No. 2. They're easy to list. After...
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul and Eddie Hean make $1 million bet on Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor fight

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have upped the stakes for the highly-anticipated Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight on Saturday. Serrano and Taylor are set to become the first female main event in Madison Square Garden history between two of the best women’s boxers of all time. Taylor will be defending her WBA, IBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles as Serrano is moving up to make the fight happen.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 53 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN | Font vs. Vera

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns later tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) to stage UFC Vegas 53 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Rob Font will battle Marlon Vera in a pivotal Bantamweight showdown. In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski will battle Chase Sherman in a Heavyweight tilt.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 53 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Font vs. Vera

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 30, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+, topped by the 135-pound showdown pitting No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender, Rob Font, opposite long-time division veteran and No. 8-seeded title hopeful, Marlon Vera. Before that five-round war of attrition gets underway, former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski, trades leather with hot-and-cold 265-pound bruiser, Jake Collier, in UFC Vegas 53’s co-main event. Familiar faces like Jared Gordon, Darren Elkins and Gerald Meerschaert will also see caged action tonight in “Sin City.”
bjpenndotcom

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall among three fights added to UFC London

A key heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall will headline UFC London on July 23, 2022. Multiple sources confirmed the news to BJPENN.com following an initial report from MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. Blaydes (16-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a...
bjpenndotcom

Yancy Medeiros happy to re-sign with Bellator now that he’s “having fun” fighting again: “I’m happy I could please the crowd”

Yancy Medeiros says his Bellator debut served as the first time he had fun fighting in quite some time. After losing four in a row in the UFC, he was not re-signed but quickly inked a one-fight deal with Bellator. He was set to fight back home in Hawaii against Emmanuel Sanchez and heading into the fight, Medeiros says the focus was just giving back to Hawaii and he wasn’t putting any pressure on himself to get the win.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

