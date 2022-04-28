Pro fighters make their picks for Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera
In the main event of UFC Vegas 53, a key bantamweight bout headlines the card as Rob Font looks to get back into the win column against Marlon Vera. Heading into the fight, Font is the -140 favorite on FanDuel while ‘Chito’ is a +114 underdog. Ahead...
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., April 30, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a bantamweight main event between Top 10 title hopefuls Rob Font and Marlon Vera, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.
Charles Oliveira has a surprising gameplan for his upcoming title defense at UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje. Oliveira is looking for his second title defense in the main event of UFC 274 on May 7 and in the lead-up to the fight, many expected the Brazilian’s game plan would be to get the fight to the ground. The champ has been dropped in his past two fights and with Gaethje having a ton of power, many think he would want to try and use his jiu-jitsu. Yet, in a recent interview, Oliveira suggested he is willing to stand and exchange shots with the challenger.
Ask any serious MMA follower to name the top five submission fighters in UFC history and you'll have Charles Oliveira (15 submissions) and Demian Maia (11) thrown back at you before the question is fully out of your mouth. They're No. 1 and No. 2. They're easy to list. After...
Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have upped the stakes for the highly-anticipated Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight on Saturday. Serrano and Taylor are set to become the first female main event in Madison Square Garden history between two of the best women’s boxers of all time. Taylor will be defending her WBA, IBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles as Serrano is moving up to make the fight happen.
Jake Paul is slamming Kamaru Usman for suggesting boxing is dead. It all started when boxer Canelo Alvarez talked about a super-fight with UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman. During an interview with ‘TMZ Sports’ Usman had this to say about boxing:. “Boxing is dead. Boxing is dead, at...
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns later tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) to stage UFC Vegas 53 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Rob Font will battle Marlon Vera in a pivotal Bantamweight showdown. In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski will battle Chase Sherman in a Heavyweight tilt.
Marlon Vera will enter the biggest fight of his combat career later tonight (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Chito” meets Rob Font in a pivotal bantamweight main event. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 53...
Rob Font will absolutely take the fight, but the UFC contender tells TMZ Sports he doesn't believe a win over Chito Vera on Saturday will propel him to a title shot ... he thinks he still has work to do. We talked to the 34-year-old, #5 ranked bantamweight as he...
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 30, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+, topped by the 135-pound showdown pitting No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender, Rob Font, opposite long-time division veteran and No. 8-seeded title hopeful, Marlon Vera. Before that five-round war of attrition gets underway, former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski, trades leather with hot-and-cold 265-pound bruiser, Jake Collier, in UFC Vegas 53’s co-main event. Familiar faces like Jared Gordon, Darren Elkins and Gerald Meerschaert will also see caged action tonight in “Sin City.”
A key heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall will headline UFC London on July 23, 2022. Multiple sources confirmed the news to BJPENN.com following an initial report from MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. Blaydes (16-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a...
Yancy Medeiros says his Bellator debut served as the first time he had fun fighting in quite some time. After losing four in a row in the UFC, he was not re-signed but quickly inked a one-fight deal with Bellator. He was set to fight back home in Hawaii against Emmanuel Sanchez and heading into the fight, Medeiros says the focus was just giving back to Hawaii and he wasn’t putting any pressure on himself to get the win.
Michael Bisping has responded after Jake Paul insinuates that he’s not about that life. Paul has been pushing for a fight with Bisping ever since including him on a six-man hitlist of potential opponents for his next fight. The two have engaged words via ‘Twitter’ callouts with Paul offering Bisping $1 million if he could get sanctioned for a fight.
