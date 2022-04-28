Pro fighters make their picks for Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Charles Oliveira has a surprising gameplan for his upcoming title defense at UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje. Oliveira is looking for his second title defense in the main event of UFC 274 on May 7 and in the lead-up to the fight, many expected the Brazilian’s game plan would be to get the fight to the ground. The champ has been dropped in his past two fights and with Gaethje having a ton of power, many think he would want to try and use his jiu-jitsu. Yet, in a recent interview, Oliveira suggested he is willing to stand and exchange shots with the challenger.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO