Olathe, KS

Olathe East suspect remains hospitalized nearly 2 months after school shooting

By John Pepitone
 2 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — The 18-year-old charged in a shooting at Olathe East High School is still not well enough to be released from the hospital, according to his lawyer.

Jaylon Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder.

Elmore’s lawyer, former Kansas Attorney General Paul Morrison, said since the March 4 school shooting incident, the teenager has remained in a hospital, recovering from a gunshot wound.

Elmore is unable to personally appear in court to face the criminal charge against him.

Blue Valley school board vice president stripped of title over controversial tweets

The teenager is accused of bringing a gun to school on March 4. Elmore, an Olathe East assistant principal and an Olathe school resource officer were injured in the shooting.

Both victims suffered serious injuries, but were released from the hospital the same day as the shooting.

The court has scheduled another conference for June 8 to check on Elmore’s recovery.

In the meantime, prosecutor Chris McMullin says because there are so many police reports being filed in this case, they will all be stored on an external hard drive to be shared with Elmore’s defense team.

