Le Sueur, MN

Le Sueur police release Aqua Shine Car Wash burglary update

 2 days ago

Suspect in large-scale drug bust turns himself into MRVDTF

Former Vice President and Ceylon native Walter Mondale will be memorialized this weekend. The Fairmont downtown square is getting some new life with various businesses setting up shop. Organizers gearing up for third annual Andy Wendinger Memorial Car Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. Organizers are gearing up for the third...
FAIRMONT, MN
Authorities: Fatal rural Le Center explosion caused by gas line leak

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores and charged them more than advertised. Murder charges filed against South Bend man in death of his father. Updated: 1 hour ago. Travis...
LE CENTER, MN
Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
Son Tells Deputies He Stabbed His Dad During Altercation Near Mankato, Sheriff Says

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by his son Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, in rural Mankato. The 59-year-old homeowner reported that his son had a knife, and had assaulted him before. The dispatch operator also heard “an apparent struggle” happening while law enforcement were en route to the residence. Deputies arrived to find the man’s 24-year-old son waiting outside, who “confirmed the disturbance.” He also told them he stabbed his dad, who was still inside. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, and his son was taken into custody and is waiting criminal charges in the Blue Earth County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically identify suspects before they have been formally charged with a crime.
MANKATO, MN

