Where the hell has this video been all my life? Back in 2016, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Kip Moore performed a knockout cover of Little Feat’s “Willin'”. Written by Lowell George while still a member of Mothers of Invention, it was eventually recorded by Little Feat and released on their 1971 self-titled debut album. Though the song was never officially put out as a single, it became a popular track to cover live and on several studio albums by […] The post Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore & Brothers Osborne Cover Little Feat’s “Willin'” Like Nobody’s Business first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO