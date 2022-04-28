ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Playing chicken? Wild turkey attacks people using park trail

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDw2l_0fN7MGbL00

A wild turkey in Washington, D.C. is running “afowl” with visitors to a park trail in what could be an extreme game of playing chicken.

People using the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail are getting attacked by a wild turkey.

“[I was] just riding along the path, this gigantic turkey just kind of, like, jumps up towards my face ... almost claws me in the face. So, kind of knocked me off my bike, and then it proceeded to chase me around for, like, five minutes,” DeDe Folarian told WRC after he was attacked recently.

Folarian said he was not the lone turkey target.

The bird attacked a woman who tried to fight it off with her bicycle.

Eventually, he thought better of recording the angry bird. He said he put down his phone and picked up a stick and “started whacking the bird twice.”

The bird ended up running under a bush.

Jogger Everett Alvarez had his own close encounter with the fed-up fowl.

“He attacked me. And I run faster and he follows me,” Alvarez told WJLA.

Lucinda Fleeson was not able to flee from her bird blitz.

“I tried to get around him and he lunged at me, so I turned around to run and he lunged again and pecked me on my butt!” Fleeson told WJLA.

Dan Rauch, a biologist with the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment. said there are at least a hundred turkeys in the district.

He believes this one is the same bird that has been reported multiple times in the area, even as far as Maryland.

Rauch said the DOEE has tried to catch it and send it to a wildlife sanctuary, to no avial.

“I’ve been out there looking for it and I’ve been out there using different turkey calls, calls with males or females, trying to attract it in in order to catch that bird,” Rauch told WRC. “This is a male so it’s a pretty large turkey and when people see it, it will drop its wings, it will pop off to display.”

Apparently, it is turkey breeding season and the aggression the male turkey is showing is related to territorial behavior, WUSA reported.

The Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation Department has installed signs warning people to stay away from the “aggressive turkey.”

But Victor Davis, who works for parks and rec, told WJLA, “I mean some people don’t listen. They try to go up to it and take pictures stuff like that.” While they’re getting photos, the bird uses that moment as its chance to attack.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Davis
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Turkey#Trail#Parks And Recreation#Wrc#Wjla#Doee
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WOKV

Amazon closing 6 Whole Foods stores in 4 states

SEATTLE — Amazon.com Inc. confirmed Friday that it will close six Whole Foods Market locations across four states. “As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a prepared statement, obtained by AL.com.
SEATTLE, WA
WOKV

Maine motorist crashes into police garage after ‘following GPS instructions’

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine motorist said she was “following her GPS instructions” when she drove down the stairs in a police department garage on Friday night. According to a Facebook post from the Portland Police Department, a 26-year-old woman drove through the department’s garage and across the pedestrian plaza before attempting to drive down the stairs.
PORTLAND, ME
WOKV

Motorcycles rumble through Canadian capital under police eye

OTTAWA — (AP) — Motorcycles rumbled through the streets of Canada’s capital city Saturday while a strong police presence kept a close eye on a couple of rallies during the “Rolling Thunder” protest. Many of the protesters involved in a morning service at the National...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy