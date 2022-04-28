K9s For Warriors addresses criticism in San Antonio

K9s For Warriors

Jacksonville — K9s For Warriors is coming under criticism from Keri Neff, a bond member from San Antonio, regarding the organization’s Petco Love K9 Center that opened in September of 2021. Neff recently told a news reporter that she’s uncomfortable with the 501 3 (c) being on the city bond because they haven’t trained enough rescue dogs as service dogs to warrant the money since their opening.

Jacksonville City Councilman and CEO of K9s For Warriors Rory Diamond, says that he’s not worried about the single naysayer nor is he worried about meeting their mark in doubling the size of the campus facility.

“San Antonio has welcomed K9s For Warriors with open arms,” said Diamond. “We’ve invested over $6 million into the city while creating dozens of new jobs and most importantly, we’re training rescue dogs to become service dogs. And last week we had our first San Antonio graduation.”

K9s For Warriors is asking San Antonio for $2.25 million dollars to double the size of its existing campus - from 30 of its existing kennels to 60 and doubling its employees from 30 to 60. Diamond added that the city of San Antonio will own all buildings built on city property.

“I’m sure the bond will pass,” he continued. “And by the way, these monies must be matched. We will meet the city with $2.25 million dollars. The city of San Antonio will get $8 million of investment - private dollars - before they spend a penny on K9s For Warriors. This is a great deal for San Antonio.”

To date, the organization has trained 123 rescue dogs, 77 short of the projected mark of 200. Seventy-two of the dogs rescued were from Animal Control Services. Diamond noted Covid as a reason for the organization not meeting its mark.

“COVID gave us a huge slow down,” he said. “We weren’t able to open or get into animal control services to rescue dogs. We had but two employees and six kennels available. So of course, we didn’t get to rescue the projection of 200 dogs. But now we’re open, we’ve got a wonderful staff and COVID is in the past, we will be able to rescue all of the dogs that we need to.”

Neff also expressed her concern for K9s For Warriors four year waiting list. Diamond addressed the issue with the organization’s new Nocatee based campus opening soon.

“K9s For Warriors Mega Kennel phase one will open in May,” he said. “This will be the nation’s largest rescue to service dog training facility that will certainly reduce the wait time for service dogs. The new kennel will house 150 additional dogs and dramatically increase our ability to meet the demand of our veterans. "

Founded in 2011, the Ponte Vedra-based organization pairs military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma with service dogs raised by volunteers and/or rescued from high-kill shelters. The organization describes the bond formed between veteran and dog as “unwavering in its collective healing and recovery.”

