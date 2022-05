42 Dugg has criticized 6ix9ine after he appeared to ambush Lil Durk’s lookalike in a video, and now the rappers are trading shots over social media. The first clash came after Dugg posted about the drama surrounding 6ix9ine’s use of Perkioo, who has denounced the video himself, on his Instagram Stories. 6ix9ine has been trolling Durk consistently as of late, and his video with Perkioo appears to be his latest attempt to get under the Chicago rapper’s skin.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO