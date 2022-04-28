ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia fires two missiles at Kyiv, at least 10 injured, Ukrainian officials say

 2 days ago

KYIV, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Thursday evening and one of them struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts had hit the central Shevchenko district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRCQ8_0fN7JfVb00
Fire burns in a building after a shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

The State Emergency Service, which referred to Russian shelling, said one blast damaged an unnamed facility while the other occurred in a residential building, which was nearby. Parts of the ground and first floors were destroyed by fire, it said in an online post.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba both said Russia had used missiles in the attack.

Reuters eyewitnesses had earlier reported the sound of two blasts in the city. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the officials' accounts of missile strikes.

Reporting by Reuters; writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Toby Chopra and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

