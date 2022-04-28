ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man found shot multiple times at parking lot in Third Ward, HPD says

By Ninfa Saavedra
Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Third Ward. Houston police responded...

www.click2houston.com

