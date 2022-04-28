Waukee CSD Breaks Ground on New Natatorium

The Urban Loop in Urbandale has attracted more than 30 developments — from new workplaces and homes to restaurants — to the area over the last four years, according to a project map published by the city.The intrigue: Hundreds of acres of developable land are still in play. Catch up fast: Urbandale rebranded the area as the "Urban Loop" in 2017. It's about 4 square miles around the 90-degree turn of Interstate 35/80.It was previously known as "Rider Corner," in recognition of the nearby Rider Coal Mine that closed decades ago.Driving the development: Derek Zarn, a spokesperson for the city, credits new interchanges added since 2018 that provide easier access to hundreds of acres of land.The city has seven interchange access points to I-35/80, more than any other metro community.The bottom line: Expect to hear more economic engines revving from this loop. The Urban Loop (in blue) runs along Interstate 35/80 between Merle Hay and Hickman roads. Map courtesy of the city of Urbandale

