MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South girls got the chance Saturday to learn about being a ‘HERo’. More than 100 girls with Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Girls Inc, the Boys & Girls Club, Big Brother/Big Sister, and local schools headed to the Chester Anderson Fire Campus to learn from the Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Fire Fighters Foundation about what it takes to be a firefighter and first responder.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO