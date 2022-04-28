ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The To-Do List: Stax soul fest, jookin meets Philip Glass, and a puppet fashion show

By Bianca Phillips), eperry@dailymemphian.com (Elle Perry, Elle Perry, Bianca Phillips
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Welcome back to The To-Do List, where Daily Memphian staffers suggest their favorite events and activities for the coming week. Want more ideas? Check out The Daily Memphian’s event calendar, and feel free to submit your own events there as well.

This week, The Subteens get the band back together, Bodywerk plays electronic music at Silly Goose, and Memphians of all ages share their stories at Storyfest. Plus, it’s Beale Street Music Festival weekend, and we’ve got all the news you need to know about that.

Whet Thursdays at Metal Museum, Thursday:

On the last Thursday of each month, the Metal Museum hosts a free event on its grounds, which offer some of the best views overlooking the Mississippi River in Memphis. The Soul & Parliament band and Opera Memphis (part of its “30 Days of Opera” run) are this month’s entertainment. Food and drink trucks include Pok Cha’s Eggrolls, Mempops and Tipsy Tavern. The museum will host a $30 pewter casting activity from 6-7 p.m., plus there’s a ’70s costume contest. Attendees can also view exhibitions in the museum’s galleries. 6-8 p.m. Free admission. 374 Metal Museum Dr. Click here for more information. — Elle Perry

Spring Soul Fest at Handy Park, Thursday:

Stax Music Academy closes its April Handy Park residency with a final performance featuring all of its ensembles. Besides live music from Memphis’ stars of tomorrow, the event features dancing, games and arts and crafts. 5-7:15 p.m. Free. 200 Beale St. — Perry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsdW4_0fN7D3tG00

Bodywerk is composed of (clockwise), DJs Ross Al Ghul, Rmzi, Chandler Blingg and Qemist. (Credit Buck Billings).

Bodywerk at Silly Goose, Friday:

This Friday is the last one of the month, which means it’s Trolley Night, where shops are open late and often offer live music. This week, that will include Bodywerk at Silly Goose. WYXR DJs Chandler Blingg, Rmzi, Ross Al Ghul and Qemist met and began collaborating in each other’s homes in Memphis and New York, first streaming sets late at night and then launching a series at the Lamplighter. Now named Bodywerk, the DJ collective has its first residency at Silly Goose. Each of the DJs has their own sound and featured genres include electronic, hip-hop, house, dance, Afrobeats and more. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10 cover. 100 Peabody Place. — Perry

Brittney Boyd Bullock’s “the space between us” closing at Beverly + Sam Ross Gallery, through Friday:

Memphis visual artist and Memphis Music Initiative director of youth programs Brittney Boyd Bullock’s solo exhibition at Christian Brother’s gallery closes Friday. Bullock works with fiber, mixed media and abstract art. “The space between us” tells the story of her lineage. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free admission. 650 East Parkway South (The gallery is on the lower level of the Plough Library in the campus’ center, on the Buckman Quadrangle). Click here for more information .— Perry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWe2Y_0fN7D3tG00

Thousands of fans gathered in front of the Budweiser stage to watch Juicy J perform at Beale Street Music Festival in 2018. The fest returns this Friday at Liberty Park. (Houston Cofield/Daily Memphian file)

Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park, Friday-Sunday:

After a two-year pandemic break, Memphis in May International’s Beale Street Music Festival is back this year, although at a new location due to ongoing construction at Tom Lee Park. Headliners include a blend of 1990s hip-hop and alternative rock with Three Six Mafia, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Counting Crows. Plus, there’s Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion representing a more modern sound and Sam Hager and Van Morrison for some true nostalgia. Also new this year is a free-to-ride Ferris wheel. Click here for six tips to know before you go , and sign up for our Beale Street Music Festival Survival Guide newsletters to get tips, music recommendations and more in your inbox each day of event. Times vary and prices vary. Early Maxwell Boulevard. Click here for the full line-up and tickets. — Bianca Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsw11_0fN7D3tG00

The Subteens will headline a benefit show for Memphis musician Will Branson, who was diagnosed with cancer, on April 30 at B-Side. (Cat and Fish/Courtesy photo)

Will Branson Benefit Shows at Blue Monkey Midtown and B-Side, Friday-Saturday:

Memphis musician (and long-time server at Midtown restaurants) Will Branson was recently diagnosed with cancer, so his musician friends are banding together for an all-star benefit show with two days of live music. On Friday, April 29, at Blue Monkey Midtown (2012 Madison Ave.), local Smiths tribute band Louder Than Bombs will play at 8 p.m.; admission is $10 with all proceeds going to Branson. On Saturday, April 30, B-Side (1553 Madison Ave. inside Minglewood Hall) will host a “Financin’ Branson” wiffle ball tournament and rock show with R.E.M. tribute act Noisy Cats Are We, Devil Train, Moon Glimmers, Gringos, Gun Down Mary, AC/DC tribute act 19 Stone, local pop-punk legends The Subteens and a close-out performance by the Jack Oblivian-led supergroup, The Tearjerkers. The cover for Saturday’s show is $15, and a silent auction will also be held in Minglewood Hall’s atrium. Click here for more information about Branson. — Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNgc6_0fN7D3tG00

The Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education will welcome audience members to Storyfest, an event that will feature live stories from Memphians ages nine to 93, from April 29-30. (Courtesy Orpheum Theatre Group)

Storyfest at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education, Friday-Saturday:

Forty-eight Memphians will share their stories at this free storytelling event at the Halloran Centre. Senior citizens from Bickford Community Center will talk about their faith. Refugees who have worked with the Refugee Empowerment Program will share tales about their families of origin and their newfound Memphis families. Teens from Middle College High School will talk about coming of age, and elders from Orange Mound and South Memphis will tell their stories of growing up in historically Black neighborhoods. 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Free. 225 S. Main St. Read more about the event here. — Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oLRI_0fN7D3tG00

“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” opens at Playhouse on the Square on April 29. (Pedro De Silva/Courtesy of Playhouse on the Square)

“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at Playhouse on the Square, opening Friday:

The longest-running musical revue in Broadway history, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” celebrates the songs of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller — the songwriting and producing partners who brought you hits such as “Love Potion #9,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Yakety Yak.” Playhouse on the Square is finally back to 100% audience capacity after two years of pandemic restrictions. The show runs through May 29. 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Prices vary. 66 S. Cooper St. Click here for more information. — Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RF00b_0fN7D3tG00

Bellevue Middle School student Micah Thompson puts the final touches on his red panda for the Giant Puppet Show block party at Off the Walls Arts. The block party will be held on April 30. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“Carnival of Creativity” at Off the Wall Arts, Saturday:

Sculptor Yvonne Bobo is hosting a block party at her Walnut Street studio, and the featured attraction will be a giant puppet show with a menagerie of oversized paper-mâché animals created by students from Bellevue Middle School. Plus, there’s live music by the Lucky 7 Brass Band and food. Read about how the puppets came to life here. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 360 Walnut St. Click here for more on Off the Wall Arts. Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grcQC_0fN7D3tG00

Crosstown Arts presents “Metamorphosis” with Third Coast Percussion and dancers Cameron Murphy and Quinten Robinson on May 3 at Crosstown Theater. (Andy Manis/Courtesy of Crosstown Arts)

“Metamorphosis” at Crosstown Theater, Tuesday:

Memphis-based celebrity choreographer Lil Buck and movement artist Jon Boogz  — both of Movement Art Is — choreographed “Metamorphosis,” an hour-long performance with Grammy award-winning Third Coast Percussion and dancers Cameron Murphy and Quinten Robinson. The piece aims to illustrate themes experienced by young Black men growing up in America. Presented by Crosstown Arts, the performance features two different styles of street dance blended with music from electronic artists Jlin and Tyondai Braxton and Third Coast Percussion’s arrangements of Philip Glass’s “Aguas da Amazonia.” 7:30 p.m. $25 to $40 (with student tickets for $10). 1350 Concourse Ave. Click here for more information and tickets. — Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8r8b_0fN7D3tG00

“Mississippi Masala” screens at Crosstown Theater on May 4. (Courtesy of Crosstown Arts)

“Mississippi Masala” at Crosstown Theater, Wednesday:

Nearly 15 years before Mira Nair’s “Queen of Katwe” debut came her heralded film “Mississippi Masala” featuring an interracial (Black and Indian-American) love story set in rural Mississippi and starring Denzel Washington. 7 p.m. $12. 1350 Concourse Ave. Click here for more information. — Perry

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Guitar Shorty Cause of Death Tragic: Blues Guitarist Dead at 87

Guitar Shorty, a musician, popularly known for influencing scores of blues players, including the iconic Jimi Hendrix, has passed away at the age of 87. According to Guitar World, his representatives at Alligator confirmed his death. On Wednesday, the musician died of "natural causes" at his home in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

See Nine Inch Nails Play Two David Bowie Classics at First Concert in Over 3 Years

Click here to read the full article. Nine Inch Nails returned to the stage for the first time in over three years Thursday night, with Trent Reznor and company delivering a career-spanning set that included a pair of David Bowie covers. Midway through the band’s gig at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Red Hat Amphitheater — Nine Inch Nails’ first show since Dec. 2018 after their 2021 tour plans were canceled due to the pandemic — the band first busted out “I’m Afraid of Americans,” the Reznor-produced Earthling track that’s been a staple of NIN concerts over the past decade. Immediately following that 1997...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
American Songwriter

Animal Collective’s Panda Bear Talks ‘Time Skiffs,’ The Transportive Power of Music, James Brown Drummers, and More

It’s been just about two decades since indie darlings Animal Collective hit the scene… and they’ve managed to remain as innovative and resonant as ever. First making a name for themselves as standard-bearers of the sincerity and creativity of the early 2000s indie movement, landmark albums like Feels (2005), Strawberry Jam (2007), and Merriweather Post Pavilion (2009) put them on the map as trailblazers for popular music in the 21st century. More recently, albums like Painting With (2016) and Tangerine Reef (2018) have continued to be adored by critics and the band’s cult-following alike, while proving that the Baltimore-born quartet has only sharpened their chops over the years.
ROCK MUSIC
South Bend Tribune

Beckwith opens ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’

DOWAGIAC — “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” opens May 6 and continues through May 15 at Beckwith Theatre Company, 100 New York Ave. Written by Alan Ball, the play takes place at an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tenn., estate, where five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs...
DOWAGIAC, MI
MTV

Girlpool, A Band Defined By The Unity Of Two, Invite Collaboration

In the eight years the Los Angeles band Girlpool have been around, the project has taken friends Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad from their teenage years into adulthood, and through the far corners of genre and sound. The spare, folk-inspired tracks on the duo’s 2015 debut album Before the World Was Big merged with dreamy pop melodies and indie-rock riffs as they continued to mature and experiment. Four years later, the introspective writing on the melancholy collection What Chaos Is Imaginary showcased the duo’s sensitive, insightful views of growing up and the world around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mira Nair
Person
Tyondai Braxton
Person
Philip Glass
Page Six

Tommy Mottola bringing Johnny Cash musical to Broadway

The Man in Black is coming to Broadway. Media mogul and former Sony music boss Tommy Mottola is bringing the life of country music icon Johnny Cash to the Great White Way, Page Six has exclusively learned. The working title of the project is “Johnny & June,” referring to the late singer and his famous wife, June Carter Cash. It will be directed by Tony winner Des McAnuff, who previously collaborated with Mottola on musicals including Bob Dylan’s “Girl From the North Country,” “Groundhog Day,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.” Theater vet McAnuff — whose credits also include the long-running “Jersey Boys” — co-wrote the...
THEATER & DANCE
NPR

In the studio for International Jazz Day

In 2010, I was introduced to Meghan Stabile, founder of Revive Music by my friend Von Harris. Her goal was to promote musicians that pushed the boundaries of the definition of jazz to include other genres of music. By photographing her events, I met and was exposed to an incredibly...
FESTIVAL
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy