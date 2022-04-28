2 Dogs Rescued In Prince George's County From Stolen DC Vehicle: Police

Sophie and Lily Photo Credit: Washington DC Metropolitan Police

Two dogs have been rightfully returned to their owner after Prince George's County Police arrested multiple suspects who stole a vehicle from Washington DC, authorities said.

The suspects assaulted the owner and stole the car from the 2000 block of 12th Street around 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, Metropolitan Police said.

The two 15-year-olds were later arrested in Prince George's County and are awaiting charges in DC, police said. Sophie and Lily, who were inside the car at the time, we later reunited with their owner unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing and police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with relevant information. Police can be reached at (202) 727-9099 or texts can be sent to 50411.

