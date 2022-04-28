Public tours begin for the renovated Washington D.C. Temple

William Randall Cone had recently returned from San Francisco, worldly wise and somewhat jaded toward religion, when he accepted an invitation from his brother to help build the Washington D.C. Temple in the 1970s.

It was then, working on a team full of former missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that Cone’s interest was piqued in his brother’s faith. “These construction workers I was working with were terrific people,” Cone said. “They were fascinating. They were interesting. They were funny. But they were always honest. I mean, who’s always honest? It was amazing. And I thought, ‘Who wouldn’t want to be like this? How are they this way?’”

The Washington D.C. Temple opened in 1974, after about three years of construction. The temple shares some features with the Church’s iconic Salt Lake Temple: six spires and a similar footprint. This was by design.

The temple then closed in March 2018 for a significant renovation. Energy-efficient mechanical, electrical and lighting systems throughout the 160,000-square-foot structure have been installed, as has new plumbing.

Dan Holt, project manager for the renovation project, said the intent was to “bring the building back to its original glory” as a midcentury modern structure. A gothic arch motif that directs eyes heavenward is prevalent throughout — in altars, carpeting, gold leafing and the reframed stained glass windows (now backlit with LED lights for more prominence) on the east and west of the temple. The windows’ colors become lighter as they near the spire. This design, Holt said, signifies the “brighter light we have and the knowledge we receive from the gospel as we learn and grow and ascend to be more like our Heavenly Father.”

The Washington D.C. Temple open house began with private tours for invited guests on April 19. A public open house started on April 28 and will extend for several months, excluding Sundays. Open house ticket information is available at dctemple.org.

Those coming to the open house should understand that Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the most sacred space in the world. Ceremonies in each temple teach the purpose of life and unite families, past and present. The mere presence of temples in communities around the globe reminds Latter-day Saints of the importance of having faith in the common Father of all humanity, the need for constant improvement of the soul, the possibility of family relationships that reach beyond the grave, and the salvation that comes through the grace of Jesus Christ.

A youth devotional will be held on Aug. 13, followed by the temple rededication on Aug. 14 in three sessions. The youth devotional and rededication will be broadcast for all congregations in the Washington D.C. Temple district.