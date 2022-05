TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man died at a Tacoma hospital one week after he was shot. According to police, the 37-year-old was dropped off at St. Joseph's Hospital just after midnight on April 21. The man who dropped him off told authorities that he had been shot while parked inside the vehicle in the area of S. 19th St and Yakima Ave.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO