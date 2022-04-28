ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Illusion of Choice?

By Arlin Cuncic
verywellmind.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe illusion of choice is often used in advertising and marketing to make people feel like they are in control of their purchase decisions. In reality, the illusion of choice is a false sense of control that can lead to suboptimal decision-making. History of the Illusion of Choice. The...

www.verywellmind.com

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Email Marketing#Illusion#Marketing Campaign#American
marriage.com

Why Do Narcissists Refuse to Apologize- 5 Reasons

When a partner apologizes properly, the individual owns the part they played, fully acknowledging their partner’s feelings, and making it a goal to resolve the issue to each persons’ satisfaction with life lessons coming from the experience. When asking do narcissists apologize following this context, the answer would...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

How to Set Boundaries With the People in Your Life (And Not Be a Jerk About It)

Relationships are complicated. You might not feel like cleaning up after dinner or spending the weekend alone with your kids while your partner’s out of town, but healthy relationships typically involve a balance of giving and taking — even when the giving isn’t exactly what you want in the moment. That said, not all giving and taking is created equal. Some interactions violate needs that help support your well-being — which is why it’s so important to figure out how to set boundaries.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Netflix
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PsyPost

Having an unsupportive romantic partner is associated with neurophysiological changes in error processing

Being subjected to unsupportive behaviors from a romantic partner appears to influence how the brain processes mistakes, according to new research published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology. The findings indicate that unsupportive behaviors are associated with heightened neural reactivity after committing an error in the presence of one’s partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why It's Dangerous for Men to Ignore Their Emotions

Alexithymia is defined as "lacking words for emotions," and it's more common among men than women. Suppressing your feelings can lead to medical problems or relationship difficulties. Using certain techniques, it's possible to improve your ability to understand your own emotions, as well as those of others. If you're a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

Guy with twisted sense of humor explains how your brain is quicker to judge than your eyes

William Haynes is quick with his words and has a dark sense of humor. The comedian was invited to host an episode on Discovery's "DNews" about the science of first impressions and he revealed the science of making judgments. Citing an NYU study, Haynes revealed that our brain makes decisions on a person's trustworthiness after just a split-second look at their face. “Our findings suggest that the brain automatically responds to a face’s trustworthiness before it is even consciously perceived,” said Jonathan Freeman, an assistant professor in New York University’s Department of Psychology and the study’s senior author. “The results are consistent with an extensive body of research suggesting that we form spontaneous judgments of other people that can be largely outside awareness,” adds Freeman.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

9 signs that you’re falling in love, according to psychology

[This article was originally published in July 2020]Falling in love is one of the strangest and most wonderful things a human being can experience. And while it’s different for everyone, there are some common thoughts and feelings that can help people identify when it’s happening.You might be experiencing one of the obvious indicators — like not being able to think about anyone or anything else but that person — or the signs could be more obfuscated.Whatever it may be, there’s no doubt that falling in love in today’s labyrinthine dating landscape is complicated. In a bid to simplify things a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

8 Things Everyone Should Feel Happy About

The pandemic was bad enough, and, just as we’re coming out of it, Russia decides it wants to start what could become another world war. Nothing seems to work like it did pre-pandemic, yet everything seems to cost more. If that weren’t enough, Starbucks is regularly out of the...
HEALTH
The Atlantic

10 Practical Ways to Improve Happiness

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Here’s some very bad happiness advice based on very solid happiness research: Feel...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Teach Children to Feel Empathy Toward Outgroup Members

We examined how mothers feel and react when their child is exposed to an incident in which a member from another group is hurt. Across political ideologies, mothers use two types of tactics (direct and indirect) to teach their child how to feel toward an outgroup member. Yet, not all...
KIDS

