Worcester, MA

'Egregious lapse in judgment': Worcester lawmaker David LeBoeuf apologizes for drunken driving arrest; GOP wants AG to take a closer look

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
WORCESTER — State Rep. David H.A. LeBoeuf of Worcester has apologized for the behavior that led to his arrest for drunken driving Tuesday night. He said he is seeking treatment for addiction.

Meantime, the Massachusetts Republican Party has called for an investigation into his and other lawmakers' behavior.

Democrats and state leaders have been more muted in their response.

On Thursday afternoon, LeBoeuf issued an apology on Twitter.

"I am deeply sorry for my egregious lapse in judgment. I am thankful there were no injuries and recognize the pain I have caused my family, friends, and community," LeBoeuf said. "I am not making excuses and will work extensively to rebuild people's trust."

In his statement, LeBoeuf disclosed that he suffers with addiction and is seeking help. He asked for privacy in the matter.

"I ask that you respect my family's privacy so I can work on my recovery and continue to provide services to my district," LeBoeuf said. "I've tried to manage my sobriety on my own, and this is a desperate wake-up call that I need further support."

The state Republican Party released a statement condemning LeBoeuf, a Democrat, for his behavior, calling on Attorney General Maura T. Healey to investigate who LeBoeuf was with in the time before his arrest. Lawmakers were in session to work on the state budget on Tuesday.

"These are the same people working to pass a multibillion-dollar state budget, and roughly an hour after adjournment, one of their members is that drunk," state GOP Chair James J. Lyons said.

LeBoeuf, a 32-year-old Democrat, was arrested in Quincy Tuesday night for driving under the influence of alcohol after motorists reported his Black SUV operating erratically on Interstate 93, according to state police.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

After failing several field sobriety tests, LeBoeuf was placed under arrest.

Troopers reported found nine empty nip bottles in the rear of his 2014 Ford Escape and two cans of wine in the front cupholders, one of which was empty and the other half full.

The vehicle's right front tire was also missing and police reported damage to the rims from dragging along the pavement.

According to State House News Service, House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said LeBoeuf told him that he will seek treatment and offered words of support in LeBoeuf's path to recovery. Mariano did not say whether or not LeBoeuf should remain a representative.

"Driving under the influence is a dangerous and often deadly mistake and I am deeply relieved that no one was injured in this instance. I have been assured by Representative LeBoeuf that he will be seeking help and I will support him on his path to recovery," Mariano said in a statement.

When asked about LeBoeuf, Gov. Charlie Baker refused to say whether LeBoeuf should resign over the arrest. He said the arrest should be investigated by law enforcement as it should with any similar arrests.

