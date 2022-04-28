ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Martha Stewart, 80, spills her beauty and skincare secrets

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoGql_0fN78Kww00

Martha Stewart’s still got it.

The 80-year-old HGTV star opened up to the New York Times about her TikTok ad campaigns with makeup and skincare brand Clé de Peau , which have let a younger generation in on her beauty secrets.

In the quippy clips, Stewart expounds on her “thirst trap tips,” telling viewers to “project fabulous” and that “being effortless is key.”

And with fans of all ages constantly commenting on how youthful Stewart looks, she’s setting the record straight about the work she has — and hasn’t — had done.

“I have never had plastic surgery,” she said, shutting down speculation that she’s gotten a facelift. “You can absolutely say that. No knife on my face, neck or back.”

And she doesn’t use filters — in her TikTok videos or in her personal life — to alter her appearance.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marthak Stewart (@marthastewart48)

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

In terms of beauty products — beyond Clé de Peau, of course — Stewart “plays the field,” but apparently likes Charlotte Tilbury and “loves a Bobbi Brown bronzer ,” as her longtime makeup artist, Daisy Toye, told the Times.

The octogenarian icon also sees two different New York dermatologists, and has indulged in routine facials at Mario Badescu’s salon since 1967.

Dr. Daniel Belkin told the outlet that Stewart comes in “probably twice a year” for “non- or minimally invasive” procedures including lasers (for redness, resurfacing and brown spots), fillers (to volumize and boost collagen) and radio-frequency and micro-infused ultrasound (around the brow area and for “lifting, tightening and plumping” under the chin).

To perfect Stewart’s pout — arguably the star of her viral 2020 poolside pic — Dr. Belkin uses “a soft hyaluronic acid, more for hydration than for plumping.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marthak Stewart (@marthastewart48)

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Meanwhile, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali creates a custom “holistically grounded, CBD-infused hydrating serum, calming mist and night cream” for Stewart, and is working with the mogul on a line of CBD topicals to add to her existing brand .

With results that speak for themselves, we’d imagine fans will be lining up to purchase Stewart’s secret potion.

Comments / 35

camille
2d ago

Beauty and skin care secrets? It’s called plastic surgery and a very expensive dermatologist

Reply(1)
20
Ennaxor
2d ago

If that’s her at 80 then the look can be attributed to one or more great plastic surgeons.

Reply
17
Vax Now
2d ago

Her secret doesn't come in a jar. she's had plastic surgery to achieve those results.

Reply
4
Related
Wide Open Eats

Young Martha Stewart Was as Cool and Hip as They Come

We know Martha Stewart as the highly accomplished expert of cooking, decorating, and entertaining. This successful businesswoman is a household name and the author of numerous bestselling books. We all know who Martha Stewart is, but few know the journey that got her here. Here's a look at Martha Stewart's life over the years, from young Martha Stewart to the icon we know today.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Helen Mirren reveals her under-$6 beauty secret

Dame Helen Mirren has finally shared the secret behind her ageless glow, and it’s shockingly affordable. “I love castor oil. I use a little bit in my hair — very, very little. I use it on my fingernails. I use it on my skin,” Mirren, 76, told People of her go-to product, which retails for $5.99 at Target “Castor oil’s amazing. A tiny bit on your hair gives it a little shine, a little separation. [I use it on my] eyebrows, eyelashes, fingernails — just rub it in.” That simple approach extends to the rest of her routine, too. “A beautiful mascara or lipstick is going...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Martha Stewart hosts epic garage sale for charity

Martha Stewart threw an epic garage sale last weekend at her home in Bedford, New York, for charity. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager gawk at how many items were up for sale. "Why does she have so many yellow bowls? I'm very confused," Jenna says.April 29, 2022.
BEDFORD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobbi Brown
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere, 72, Cozies Up To Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, On Rare Red Carpet Date Night

Richard Gere, 72, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, made a rare red carpet appearance on Tuesday, April 26. The couple attended the 2022 City Harvest Red Supper Club Gala in New York and posed for some gorgeous photos on the red carpet. The Pretty Woman actor and his Spanish spouse smiled for the cameras while posing side-by-side in their fancy attire. Richard then lovingly wrapped his arm around Alejandra’s waist on the carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare#Beauty Secrets#Beauty Products#Spills#The New York Times#Tiktok#Instagram A
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Ireland Baldwin reacts to Alec’s 7th baby with Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin’s soon-to-be seventh half-sibling is “none of [her] business.” On the heels of her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin announcing they’re expecting another child together, Ireland shared in a four-slide Instagram statement that she’s unbothered by the exponentially growing family and those “alarmingly obsessed” with the “30 Rock” alum. “Lastly, I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” she wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business.” Ireland, who is...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
shefinds

4 Fun, Fresh Haircuts for Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Page Six

Page Six

100K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy