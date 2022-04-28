Teresa Giudice reveals why Joe Gorga stormed out of ‘RHONJ’ reunion

Teresa Giudice says Joe Gorga stormed out of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion because he didn’t like one of her responses.

“Andy Cohen asked me a question, and I gave my answer,” the reality star, 49, told Us Weekly , while discussing the Season 12 reunion.

“So when I gave my answer, my brother’s like, ‘There you go putting me down.’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, I would never put my brother down. I love my brother.’”

Teresa Giudice explained that her brother Joe Gorga fled “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stage after he didn’t like one of her opinions. Getty Images

Giudice said she was fine with taking “the fall” for Gorga, as she’s his older sister and only sibling.

“Andy asked me a question, I answered the question. It was my opinion and he didn’t like my answer,” she reiterated.

“Listen, I never wanna fight with him on TV and what he said that hurts my feelings.”

Gorga threatened to quit the show. Bravo

The reality TV siblings have had their ups and downs over the years, but their tension escalated during the three-part reunion.

“I’m done. F–k you people,” Gorga, 42, said as he stormed off the set in a teaser for the reunion. “You know what? I quit.”

The siblings had a heated confrontation offstage during the reunion. Bravo

Gorga seemed to get upset over Giudice after she called him “a little bitch boy.” He then told her to “be a sister once in a while.”

In her latest interview, Giudice told the outlet that she didn’t approve of her brother feuding with her 21-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice , in an episode that aired earlier this year.

“It’s just very sad [and] I know my parents wouldn’t like for him to be saying that,” she explained.

“I’ll take all the bullets you want,” Giudice said. Bravo

“I don’t know how he would like it if [his sons] Gino and Joey would say that to [his daughter] Antonia, like, that’s something you don’t say, but it’s OK, I don’t care. I’ll take all the bullets you want.”

The three-part “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion begins Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.