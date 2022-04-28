Where can we take the kids when we visit Arizona in May?

...We are coming at the end of May with our 14- and 10-year-old daughters and really want to experience some of the things Arizona has to offer, instead of lounging in our pool all day, every day (although lounging is awesome!) ... We want to do a little hiking, but it’ll be 100 degrees out there. Do you have recommendations for unexperienced hikers in a cooler location, but not too far away? Any recommendations in general for the Goodyear and surrounding areas? We will have a car. — Jennifer Hellmer

On the water

Lake Pleasant is close ... it’s an example of a desert lake and has a few easy hiking trails and wild burros can been sighted from time to time. — Betty Jerome

Read up

Please, please Google rescued hikers in Arizona heat. It happens far too often. If you plan to go hiking, come back in December or January. It is very common for tourists to get overheated when hiking in the summer heat. — Rhonda Graham

Up north

Have you taken your kids to the petrified forest or painted desert? Come on up to Show Low, lots of hiking trails and 10-20 degrees cooler in the pines. On the way up you can go through Payson and hit the Tonto Bridge. — Carole Kaplan

Touring

Great boat tours in Lake Pleasant, Canyon and Saguaro lakes. Musical Instrument Museum. Hurricane Harbor water park. Children’s Museum in Phoenix. Phoenix Zoo. — Kathryn Wutke Smith

Recreational

For a relaxing, low-key day in Goodyear head to the Goodyear Rec Center Pool. Your girls will love the water slides, lazy river and splash pad. You might already have a pool at your hotel but this is a nice change with the activities there and close by. — Terri Clark Lovell

Go east

No matter how much people might encourage you to do so, please do not take your 10-year-old tubing down the Salt River. It is too dangerous for a young child. If you would like to come clear across to the East Valley to Apache Junction, then you could have a very inexpensive day and have fun. On a Monday, Wednesday or Friday morning from 9:30-noon go to Good Shepherd Healing Ministries Horse Rescue and see the horses that have been rescued. Spend some time grooming them and loving on them. Then head down the road for about 10 minutes and arrive at Goldfield Ghost Town. It’s fun to wander through. You can bring a picnic lunch or grab some food there. Watch real cowboys and cowgirls ride in on their horses to browse around and have lunch. If it is a cloudy day you can then jump back in your car and head down the road just a little bit more and go hiking at the Hieroglyphics Trail. It’s an easy hike and lots of drawings on the walls. — Pamela Hoenicke

It’s fire

You can’t go wrong in much of northern Arizona during that time of year, except when certain places are closed due to fires like someone mentioned above. Depending on how long you have, Payson, Flagstaff and Sedona are great for hiking. I like Prescott, especially Watson Lake. Jerome is a fun little town to visit, too... — Nicole Calamia

Red rocking

Sedona is beautiful and they have jeep tours up there. Williams is a great town to visit. Great pie at the Pine Restaurant. Bearizona is an open bear zoo that you drive through with your car or get on their bus... — Darlene Best-Lull

Flora fun

Boyce Thompson Arboretum is a perfect place to take your family to walk and hike. Plenty of shade, lots of plants to see. Then drive a little further and eat a meal in Superior, Arizona. The Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon is fabulous but there are several other places to choose from. — Kathleen Black Harding

Editor's note: What are your favorite places to visit in Arizona with your family? Share your thoughts at AzOpinions@iniusa.org or in the comments below.