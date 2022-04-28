Registration Now Open for INSPIRE Women's Business Conference

Staggering statistics, including 240 Columbia Public Schools students identified as homeless, 179 homeless households and over 1,200 households on the Columbia Housing Authority's waitlist, led local agencies to partner together in hopes of gaining public input on a comprehensive homeless services center. Community members and representatives of Columbia Housing Authority, Love Columbia, Loaves and Fishes, Turning Point, Room at the Inn and Voluntary Action Center gathered Thursday night at Broadway Christian Church to give and receive input. ...

