The 2022 NFL Draft ended Saturday evening with seven players from Alabama selected over the three days, the fewest for the school since 2016. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis’ selection early in the fourth round proved to be the final of the draft for the Tide, which saw cornerback Josh Jobe and outside linebacker Christopher Allen not drafted despite projections both would be picked.

