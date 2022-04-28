ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Man taken into custody after alleged disturbance, fleeing from deputies in Vinton County

By SHANNON STOWERS
wchstv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man involved in an alleged domestic disturbance involving a gun who ran from police is now in custody in Vinton County,...

wchstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man in custody after pursuit

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after fleeing from deputies in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance involving threats being made with a firearm on Locker Plant Road. 26-year-old Douglas Thompson, of McArthur, fled from law enforcement in a vehicle. […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Burglary suspect wanted in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is connected to several daytime burglaries that happened in Gallia County, Ohio. They say that the burglaries resulted in a vehicle pursuit that ended near the intersection of State Route 588 and Jackson Pike in the Rodney area. 40-year-old Roger […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vinton County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Mcarthur, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Vinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Disturbance
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WHIO Dayton

BREAKING: 4 injured after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Four people have been shot after gunfire erupts in Springfield overnight. We called Springfield Police and Sgt. David Krauss told us crews were called to the 1300 block of Clifton Avenue after a shooting was reported. According to emergancy scanner traffic, crews responded to the shooting around...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
SCDNReports

Scioto County Manhunt After Violent Incident in Wheelersburg

Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies, Portsmouth Police Officers, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol joined in a manhunt after a report of a violent incident in Wheelersburg. Just after 9 pm, the manager of a local restaurant contacted dispatch to report that a woman tried to report a terrifying incident. The woman said her husband was intoxicated and had just beaten her up. He was now headed towards the restaurant armed with a shotgun.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield lady found with meth

A Greenfield woman was sentenced to three years of community control for aggravated possession of methamphetamine Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Tanya Woods, 37, was ordered to look for work and then remain employed. Court records said that if Woods violates any of the community control sanctions, she...
GREENFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy