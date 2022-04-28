ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Memory’ on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch the New Liam Neeson Movie

By Anna Menta
 2 days ago
Because it’s a day that ends with a “y,” there’s a new Liam Neeson action movie opening in theaters very soon.

In Memory, which opens in theaters this weekend, Neeson stars as a skilled assassin named Alexis Lewis with principles. Unfortunately for Alex, those principles get him into trouble when he refuses a job for the mafia, and therefore makes himself a target. Oh, and also, one more thing—Alex is dealing with severe memory loss. Should be fine!

A remake of the Belgian film The Alzheimer Case—which in turn was an adaptation of the novel De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts—Memory is directed by Martin Campbell from a screenplay by Dario Scardapane. In addition to Neeson, the Memory cast also includes Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Harold Torres, Taj Atwal, and Ray Fearon.

By now, Neeson has done enough of these films that you likely know what to expect, and whether or not you want to watch this one. Read on to find out where to watch Memory and when to expect Memory on streaming.

WHERE TO WATCH THE LIAM NEESON MOVIE MEMORY:

Right now, the only place to watch Memory is in a movie theater. Memory will begin playing in theaters across the U.S. on Friday, April 29. You can find a showing near you here.

After the film’s theatrical run, you will be able to buy or rent Memory on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and more.

WILL LIAM NEESON’S MEMORY BE ON HBO MAX?

No. Memory is not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. More than that, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.

IS MEMORY ON NETFLIX?

No. Memory is a theatrical movie, and will not be on Netflix when it comes out. Though it may be on Netflix someday, it likely will not be any time soon.

WHEN WILL MEMORY BE ON STREAMING?

A digital release date for Memory has not yet been announced, and it’s hard to predict when the film will become available to rent on demand.

Memory is a co-release from the small independent studios Briarcliff Entertainment and Open Road Films, which have not had a consistent digital release strategy during the pandemic. However, a previous Briarcliff Entertainment/Open Roads release, yet another Liam Neeson movie titled Blacklight, opened in theaters on February 11, before it came to digital in early March, about one month after it opened in theaters. If Memory follows a similar release pattern, you can expect the film to be available to buy on digital platforms around late May 2022.

Keep in mind, that this is all guesswork—take these estimates with a grain of salt. If you can’t wait to see Liam Neeson back in action, your best bet is to see Memory in a movie theater.

