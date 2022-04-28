A wedding runs amok in the Black Swamp Players' 'It Shoulda Been You'

As an adult it can be difficult to make time to see extended family. But thankfully there are events/excuses that bring everyone together like weddings to celebrate when loved ones begin their lives together and funerals to say goodbye.

Weddings of course are the more joyous occasions, but we all know that bringing a bunch of family members together can also bring anxiety, frustrations, resentments, and drama — and not the fun kind that you enjoy in the theater. Except, that is, in It Shoulda Been You, the musical that the Black Swamp Players open this weekend at their Bowling Green theater.

Those who have attended many weddings will recognize some of the negative drama in It Shoulda Been You : anxiety about everything going as planned, overbearing parents, drunk or opinionated family members, and maybe some quarrels among family and friends. The obvious difference is that audiences get to see all the behind-the-scenes friction in this case, involving all 13 characters who play the bride and groom, parents, bridal party, and other attendees.

Also, I doubt all the folks coming together for a real-life ceremony didn’t randomly break out in song.

But it wouldn’t be a theater show if everything wasn’t taken up a notch, and it also wouldn’t be a love story without circumstances threatening to break up the main couple. So audiences see the bride’s ex-boyfriend arrive to potentially ruin the big day, as well as some revelations thanks to some shenanigans of less-than-noble family members.

But wait! There’s more. Further plot twists are likely to take even the most ardent theatergoers by surprise, said Black Swamp Players president Heath Diehl . He also plays the father of the groom.

“There are more problems that are introduced when we find out that this relationship is not all that it seems,” he said. “It’s this really kind of complicated love story that all comes out in the end. And it all comes out OK, but I think this will still take some twists and turns that audience members won’t see coming.”

It Shoulda Been You is staged at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, as well as 8 p.m. May 6-7 and 2 p.m. May 8 at the Black Swamp Players’ theater, located at 115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green. Tickets, $25, are available at the door and at bit.ly/3LoNBBj .

