ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

A wedding runs amok in the Black Swamp Players' 'It Shoulda Been You'

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bwyB_0fN76N6B00

As an adult it can be difficult to make time to see extended family. But thankfully there are events/excuses that bring everyone together like weddings to celebrate when loved ones begin their lives together and funerals to say goodbye.

Weddings of course are the more joyous occasions, but we all know that bringing a bunch of family members together can also bring anxiety, frustrations, resentments, and drama — and not the fun kind that you enjoy in the theater. Except, that is, in It Shoulda Been You, the musical that the Black Swamp Players open this weekend at their Bowling Green theater.

Those who have attended many weddings will recognize some of the negative drama in It Shoulda Been You : anxiety about everything going as planned, overbearing parents, drunk or opinionated family members, and maybe some quarrels among family and friends. The obvious difference is that audiences get to see all the behind-the-scenes friction in this case, involving all 13 characters who play the bride and groom, parents, bridal party, and other attendees.

Also, I doubt all the folks coming together for a real-life ceremony didn’t randomly break out in song.

But it wouldn’t be a theater show if everything wasn’t taken up a notch, and it also wouldn’t be a love story without circumstances threatening to break up the main couple. So audiences see the bride’s ex-boyfriend arrive to potentially ruin the big day, as well as some revelations thanks to some shenanigans of less-than-noble family members.

But wait! There’s more. Further plot twists are likely to take even the most ardent theatergoers by surprise, said Black Swamp Players president Heath Diehl . He also plays the father of the groom.

“There are more problems that are introduced when we find out that this relationship is not all that it seems,” he said. “It’s this really kind of complicated love story that all comes out in the end. And it all comes out OK, but I think this will still take some twists and turns that audience members won’t see coming.”

It Shoulda Been You is staged at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, as well as 8 p.m. May 6-7 and 2 p.m. May 8 at the Black Swamp Players’ theater, located at 115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green. Tickets, $25, are available at the door and at bit.ly/3LoNBBj .

Upcoming shows:

Company: May 19-21 at the Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian.

Mimi’s Famous Company : May 17-26 at the Black Swamp Players’ theater, 115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show : 7:30 p.m. May 31 and June 1 at the Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

Footloose : June 10-19 at the Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian.

Jersey Boys : 7:30 p.m. July 21 at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., Toledo.

Little Shop of Horrors : July 15-24 at the Croswell Opera House.

Anything Goes : August 12-21 at the Croswell Opera House.

Hamilton : 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-25, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, and 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

Jeff Schmucker writes about theater for The Blade. Send news of theater and comedy events at least two weeks in advance to theater@theblade.com.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Wears Her Original Wedding Dress While Celebrating 70th Anniversary with Husband

A pair of teenage sweethearts rang in their 70th year of marriage by staging a swoon-worthy photoshoot featuring the bride in her original wedding dress. Nancy Lubbers, 87, and her 91-year-old husband Melvin met at a skating rink when Nancy was just 16, according to Caters News Agency. Seven decades later, the couple has five children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren — and nearly a lifetime of memories under their belts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
City
Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Bowling Green, OH
Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
Daily Mail

'We went out when we were 12 and I was besotted with him!': Rachel Stevens details rekindling romance with her childhood sweetheart who she married and had children with

Rachel Stevens opened up about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart who she later married and had children with on a new podcast on Wednesday. The former S Club 7 star, gushed over her partner Alex Bourne, 44, whom she married in 2009. The 43-year-old discussed her defining life moments as she...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Boys#Funerals#Wedding Party
WLWT 5

Massive LEGO convention coming to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — A massive LEGO fan convention is coming to Ohio this summer. BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Conventions is bringing its attraction to Dayton. The convention will be held at the Dayton Convention Center from Aug. 6 through Aug. 7, 2022. Video above: A look at the LEGO convention...
DAYTON, OH
Boston Globe

Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot

When asked if she had put cannabis in the food, Svoboda said "yes," smiling and acting as though she had given Cady a "gift." Jeffrey Belmonte feasted on meatballs, Caesar salad and bread with herb dip at his wife’s cousin’s wedding in Longwood, Fla. – and then felt strange, tingly and fidgety. His sister-in-law also became dizzy and found herself on her hands and knees, vomiting up her dinner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Blade

Full-time creativity suits Jim Zalewski

Jim Zalewski was put on this Earth to be an artist. After a career spent doing everything from graphic design to building websites, Zalewski now paints full time from his studio and gallery inside the Erie Street Market. One of several signs on his door reads, “Help me escape poverty. The struggle is real. Support local artists.” Another sign reads, “Support local independent everything!”
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Toledo, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hamburger Mary's Toledo, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be exciting.
TOLEDO, OH
ABC4

The busiest wedding season in 40 years

With so many couples that have had to delay their wedding because of the pandemic, this boom is making it quite stressful for couples to find available venues, caterers, florists, photographers, and other wedding essentials.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy