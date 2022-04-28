Students get sick after ingesting product resembling Cap'N Crunch cereal

Check the peanut butter in your pantry because it may not be safe to eat. Skippy Foods has issued a recall of some of their popular peanut butter for an alarming reason — it may contain steel fragments!. Hormel Foods, which owns the Skippy Foods brand, announced the recall...
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
A MUM has issued an urgent warning after her son collapsed and started having a fit after having just two puffs on an e-cigarette. Spencer Smith, from Honeywell, was 16 at the time and ended up being rushed to A&E and fighting for his life after inhaling from a vape.
Tova Industries, LLC of Louisville, KY, has voluntarily recalled the product Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) due to the presence of undeclared milk. A person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
As millions of Americans get ready to celebrate the Easter weekend, the FDA just issued a safety warning about certain chocolate candies that have been exposed to salmonella, which can make you very sick if eaten.
THE US Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after customers complained they felt unwell after eating it. Fears have been raised after hundreds of people are said to have become ill from eating the popular breakfast cereal. The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100...
A three-year-old boy has been hospitalised with suspected salmonella poisoning after eating a Kinder egg. Billy Way, from Barry, Wales, ate his brother's Kinder Surprise last month and became incredibly unwell and was admitted to Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff. His mother Kasey Cooke, 26, said she never suspected...
Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
A U.K. brand recalled its ginger cake snacks after learning that some packages included pecans not mentioned on the label. The Everfresh Sprouted Stem Ginger Cake, made by Everfresh Natural Foods, could pose a "possible health risk" to anyone allergic to pecans and nuts. This recall is similar to ones issued by companies in the U.S. and shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, North Carolina, has recalled Whole Foods Market red lentil dal because one of its ingredients has the potential to be contaminated with listeria. The dal includes recalled pickled curry cauliflower from Doux South Specialities. According to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an investigation is ongoing to determine how the contamination occurred.
Tropicana is looking to revolutionize your breakfast routine. The company is swapping out the classic milk with cereal and replacing it with orange juice. The juice giant has created a new cereal called Tropicana crunch. According to its website the honey-almond flavored cereal will pair perfectly with your orange juice in the morning.
