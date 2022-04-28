ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants make decision on Daniel Jones’ option

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

From the very start of the employment of Joe Schoen as general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach, there was more hope than overwhelming confidence expressed that Daniel Jones would be the franchise quarterback moving forward. That hope remains, but long-term commitments are not based on hope, which is why the Giants have declined to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option.

That option would have guaranteed Jones $22.4 million for the 2023 season, which is not outlandish money by any stretch for a high-quality starting quarterback. Whether Jones fits that description remains to be seen, even after his three years with the team. The Giants will allow Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, to play out his rookie contract and then make a determination as to his future with the team.

“People are realizing it’s by far the most important position in sports and either you have one or you don’t,” co-owner John Mara told The Post late last month. “We think we have one.”

But the Giants do not know if they have one.

https://embed.acast.com/fae5b95d-1ca9-5e3b-a486-796f62b40b29/625f90f21f4ad40013f9066d?accentColor=2a2a2a&bgColor=f6f6f6&font-family=proxima%20nova&logo=false&secondaryColor=cc3333
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkQ0C_0fN73XrG00
Daniel Jones practicing with the Giants on April 20, 2022.
Corey Sipkin

There is no risk to the Giants not picking up the option. If he enjoys a successful 2022 season, the Giants can apply the franchise tag to him for about $30 million. If this scenario actually happens, it is highly likely the Giants and Jones could come to an agreement on a long-term deal and that the tag would not have to be used.

“We’ll see what happens this year but we have a lot of confidence in him,” Mara said. “I know Daboll and Joe love him.  He’s got all the right tools, he’s got the right makeup, works his ass off, players respond to him so you want him to be successful.”

As for a second contract with the Giants, Mara said, “That is certainly our hope. I would say yeah, I could see that happening but obviously he’s going to have to prove that this year and he knows that. But he also knows how much confidence we have in him.”

Of much greater intrigue was the status of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, the No. 17 overall pick in 2019, a pick acquired from the Browns in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. The Giants will pick up Lawrence’s fifth-year option, guaranteeing him $10.7 million for the 2023 season — certainly not exorbitant for a quality player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUiGD_0fN73XrG00
The Giants picked up Dexter Lawrence’s option.
Getty Images

This is a clear indication Wink Martindale, the new defensive coordinator, views Lawence as an integral piece of the puzzle up front. Lawrence, 24, has missed only one game in his three-year career. He has only nine sacks in his 48 games but he does have an ability to push the pocket, as he had only four fewer quarterback pressures in 2021 than Leonard Williams. The 342-pound Lawrence occupies plenty of space as a run-defender.

Jones, 24, missed the final six games last season with a neck injury but he has made a full recovery. He compiled his best passer rating (87.7) in his rookie year and had 45 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions in his career. He also has lost 28 fumbles, although his ball security has greatly improved. Jones is 12-25 as an NFL starter.

Usually, a starting quarterback does not head into the final year of his contract, if the team has any strong intentions to keep him around. The new regime, including Daboll — who helped mold Josh Allen into a star with the Bills — will do what it can to fortify the roster around Jones to give him as much help as possible to prove he can be a winning quarterback. There are no assurances, though, this partnership will continue after this season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Praised 1 NFL Team’s Draft Last Night

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books as teams prepare for rounds two and three tonight. There was plenty of action – and plenty of trading – going on during the first round. One team that made a move late in the first round may have sealed the best Day 1 haul: the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Insider Suggests Team Could Draft QB In Round 3

Buckle up, New York Giants fans. An NFL insider believes the team could be targeting a certain quarterback in the third round later this evening. The Giants have made it clear they’re not committing to Daniel Jones for the longterm. The team announced earlier this week it’s not picking up his fifth-year option. That means 2022 could be his last season with the NFC East franchise.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
FanSided

Full list of Dallas Cowboys draft picks and selections for every round

The Dallas Cowboys have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s take a look where they select. After getting booted early from the playoffs yet again, this probably hasn’t been the offseason that the Dallas Cowboys imagined. Jerry Jones and the front office for America’s Team traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland, lost both La’el Collins and Connor Williams and free agency, and now have several holes that need to be filled in the 2022 NFL Draft.
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: AFC team may have framework of Deebo Samuel trade in place

Deebo Samuel will be one player to watch when the NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night, as there has been a lot of talk about the star wide receiver potentially being traded. While the San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they would rather keep him, it is possible they have discussed the framework of a deal with at least one team.
NFL
theScore

Report: Texans exploring trade to acquire another top-10 pick

The Houston Texans are exploring a trade to obtain a second top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans hold the No. 3 and No. 13 selections ahead of Thursday's first round. If the right player is available, the AFC South club is prepared to move its No. 13 pick to acquire the prospect, Schefter reports.
HOUSTON, TX
Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades: Giants draw universal praise after Round 1

NFL Draft grades for Round 1 are in. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is drawing universal praise after picking edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 and offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 1 in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Yours truly wrote Thursday night that...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bills#American Football
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants should target these 21 prospects on Day 2, including Nakobe Dean, Andrew Booth, Trey McBride and others

The Giants had two first-round picks on Thursday night — and general manager Joe Schoen smartly chose to address their two biggest needs. By securing Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick, and Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the seventh pick, Schoen filled the Giants’ biggest holes on the depth chart.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets offered to trade San Francisco the No. 10 pick for Deebo Samuel

New York Jets apparently offered a trade package for Deebo Samuel. “With the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets select Garrett Wilson.”. With those words from commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday night, the New York Jets made it official: Deebo Samuel will not be playing for them. They opted for the young gun on a rookie deal instead of giving up assets and cap space for the more proven commodity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy