5 Must Watch Viking Shows That You Can Binge If You Loved "The Northman"
Robert Egger's The Northman has hit theaters and both audiences and critics are raving about this Viking revenge tale. If you felt that those two hours were too short and want something that you can watch for seasons on end, this list is for you. I selected a few Viking shows, most of which you have probably heard of but maybe haven't taken the time to start the binge. Hopefully, The Northman gave you more reason to start one of these amazing shows below. So with all that out of the way, let's dive into this list.Focus Features
1. Vikings (Amazon Prime, Hulu)MGM Television
Let's start with the most notable Viking show in TV history, Vikings. This series revolves around Ragnar Lothbrok, the show's take on the actual Ragnar Lodbrok, the famed Viking hero of legend. The series follows his journey as he ascends to the king he is destined to be alongside his sons to stake their claim in England. This leads to inevitable betrayal by those close to him and has twists and turns reminiscent of Game of Thrones. However , it seems people were far more satisfied with this shows ending. It was the History channel's most incredible show to air and had a big enough following after it finished, as Netflix has aired their own Vikings show that has ties to this fantastic series which leads me to number two...
