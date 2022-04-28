ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Must Watch Viking Shows That You Can Binge If You Loved "The Northman"

By Joshua Correa
 2 days ago

Robert Egger's The Northman has hit theaters and both audiences and critics are raving about this Viking revenge tale. If you felt that those two hours were too short and want something that you can watch for seasons on end, this list is for you. I selected a few Viking shows, most of which you have probably heard of but maybe haven't taken the time to start the binge. Hopefully, The Northman gave you more reason to start one of these amazing shows below. So with all that out of the way, let's dive into this list.

1. Vikings (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

Let's start with the most notable Viking show in TV history, Vikings. This series revolves around Ragnar Lothbrok, the show's take on the actual Ragnar Lodbrok, the famed Viking hero of legend. The series follows his journey as he ascends to the king he is destined to be alongside his sons to stake their claim in England. This leads to inevitable betrayal by those close to him and has twists and turns reminiscent of Game of Thrones. However , it seems people were far more satisfied with this shows ending. It was the History channel's most incredible show to air and had a big enough following after it finished, as Netflix has aired their own Vikings show that has ties to this fantastic series which leads me to number two...

2. Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

This continuation from Vikings is set 100 years after those events. It follows the journey of Leif Erikson, Freydis Eiríksdóttir, and Harald Sigurdsson as they are brought together after a massacre at the hands of King Aethelred II. Their journeys and the political play for power are prominent in this show as it was in its predecessor. It's no coincidence Netflix renewed them for Season Two, which has already wrapped filming. The battles are epic, and the storylines for all the characters, big and small, make for an entertaining show that will have you on the edge of your seat at times, wondering how it all will end. Season Two will hopefully be here sooner than later as this Norse phenomenon has won over a huge audience.

3. Vinland Saga (Amazon Prime)

For all my anime fans out there, this show is for you if you love all things Norse cultured. Like many on this list, this show starts as a tale of revenge but leads to so much more when you see the whole story play out. The story follows young Thorfinn seeking revenge on the man responsible for his father's death but gets caught up in the middle of a war for England by the King of Denmark. We see the effects of war on the villages that these Vikings pillage and the hard decisions made which only help harden and make Thorfinn a more incredible warrior. The animation is done by Wit Studio, which we know from Attack on Titan fame, but has been killing it with other anime hits like Spy x Family and Ranking of Kings as of late. The fights are excellent on this show, and I think any anime fan should have this series on their queue list if you also love all things Vikings.

4. Last Kingdom (Netflix)

As much as Vikings has been the Norse show most people have heard of, Last Kingdom has been catching up with its notoriety due to its storytelling and unique battles. Uhtreds story of a young kid whose Saxon father was killed by Danes and, after being enslaved, is eventually adopted by his captors is something that lends to the development of Uhtreds arc. You get to see as he tries to lay claim to the land that is rightfully his by blood while staying true to the danish culture that has raised him to be the man he is. This conflict within himself, and his allegiance to the Danes he now considers family, makes for a fantastic show that any Norse fan will love. For anybody looking for another show that has finished its original run and wants to go on a deep binge, this is another series to get your snacks ready for.

5. Norsemen (Netflix)

A far departure from the shows on this list, Norsemen brings comedy to Norse culture and history that is usually filled with lots of war and pillaging, which is a heavy topic in itself. This comedic change brings laugh-out-loud moments from beginning to end. Whether it's how they handle funeral proceedings, or any other everyday Viking strife and situations, it's always met with comedy. If you want to take a break from all the revenge tales and edge-of-your-seat drama, and want something a little lighter to give you a good chuckle, this show is for you.

What do you think of this list? Have you seen any of these shows? Which do you feel people should watch first? Let us know in the comments below!

