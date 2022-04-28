5 Must Watch Viking Shows That You Can Binge If You Loved "The Northman"

For all my anime fans out there, this show is for you if you love all things Norse cultured. Like many on this list, this show starts as a tale of revenge but leads to so much more when you see the whole story play out. The story follows young Thorfinn seeking revenge on the man responsible for his father's death but gets caught up in the middle of a war for England by the King of Denmark. We see the effects of war on the villages that these Vikings pillage and the hard decisions made which only help harden and make Thorfinn a more incredible warrior. The animation is done by Wit Studio, which we know from Attack on Titan fame, but has been killing it with other anime hits like Spy x Family and Ranking of Kings as of late. The fights are excellent on this show, and I think any anime fan should have this series on their queue list if you also love all things Vikings.