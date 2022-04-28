ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Why a wrongfully convicted Detroit man was freed after 15 years in prison

By Malik Brown
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Detroit man imprisoned for 15 years for rape and other charges was exonerated on April 27, 2022, after being wrongfully convicted. In 20o7, Terance Calhoun was convicted of raping and kidnapping a 13-year-old girl on Oct. 27, 2006, near a liquor store in Detroit, and attempting to kidnap...

The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Oxygen

Alabama Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Woman Missing Since 2006

An Alabama man has been convicted in the murder of a missing woman who vanished 16 years ago and whose body has never been found, officials said. Derrill Richard Ennis, 41, was found guilty on two counts of capital murder in the 2006 slaying of Lori Ann Slesinski on Thursday following two days of jury deliberations, CBS News reported. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Georgia television station WTVM.
LEE COUNTY, AL
