Ohio Valley Banc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $4.1 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Gallipolis, Ohio, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

