Elden Ring Golden Seed Guide

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.

