CLIO, MI - Authorities are working on finding out what caused multiple students to suddenly fall ill on April 29 at an elementary school in Genesee County. The Flint Journal - MLive previously reported that more than a dozen students from the same classroom were experiencing symptoms similar to that of carbon monoxide exposure on Friday. However, fire personnel and Consumers Energy ruled out carbon monoxide or other gasses as a cause for the illnesses.

CLIO, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO