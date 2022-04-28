Naperville’s Hotel Arista and Arista Spa & Salon are only Illinois properties outside of Chicago to achieve 2022 Forbes Star Awards
Above / Find Hotel Arista, the tallest building in Naperville, located on the city’s northwest side at CityGate Centre, a Green campus at the I-88/Rte. 59 exchange. Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, this week announced its 2022 Star Awards. Naperville’s modern...www.positivelynaperville.com
