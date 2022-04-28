ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

TV6 celebrates 66th birthday

By Annette Giachino
WLUC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday marks a very special anniversary. TV6′s 66th birthday was celebrated during the Upper Michigan Today newscast. Steve Asplund and...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

NMU celebrates graduation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Graduating seniors at Northern Michigan University celebrated their commencement today. Friends and family packed the Superior Dome to celebrate their grads’ hard work. There was a total of 1,009 graduates this semester, with 853 participating in the ceremony. A reception was held immediately following Commencement...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today celebrates 1 month on air

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon host Lauren Spranger from MQT Nutrition on Upper Michigan Today. They also celebrate one month of UMT on FOX UP. Watch the first segment above and segments 2-4 below.
TV & VIDEOS
WLUC

Ishpeming VFW celebrates 75th anniversary

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday one Ishpeming organization celebrated a momentous occasion with a dinner. The VFW Post 4573 celebrated its 75th anniversary with its members by hosting a get-together. Dinner items included turkey, mashed potatoes, and small desserts like cupcakes. Auxiliary president of the Ishpeming VFW, Mary Ann Schwanke said putting this event together took lengthy planning.
ISHPEMING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Negaunee, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Negaunee, MI
Lifestyle
WILX-TV

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

On a map, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula perches on top of Wisconsin looking a bit like a rabbit, its ears jutting into Lake Superior, back legs kicking into Lake Huron. The UP (“you-pee,” not “up”) has long attracted outdoorsy types. Every summer, droves of weekend warriors head up north from Milwaukee, Detroit, and Chicago, crossing from Lower Michigan over the 5-mile long Mackinac (mack-in-awe) Bridge or taking a puddle jumper to a small regional airport on their way to wooded cabins and remote lake houses.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

TV6 First Look at the Web (04/29/2022)

Congratulations Graduates! MTU and NMU class speakers share advice to incoming students. NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine discusses the next steps for the community. NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says the school district will never be the same. NICE is one of a number of communities across the Upper Peninsula reeling with...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Ryan
WLUC

Derby Days coming to the Bonifas Arts Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community-wide event is returning to Escanaba for the first time in three years. The Bonifas Arts Center is hosting its Benefit for the Bonifas on Saturday, May 7. This year’s theme is “Derby Days” so everyone is encouraged to dress for the Kentucky Derby.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

U.P. Pink Power hosts annual walk

ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Pink Power broke records with their annual walk Saturday. The walk was 17 miles from the Knotty Pine to the Up North Lodge. Walkers were treated to food, fun, and pit stops along the way. About 350 walkers attended, raising almost $47,000, a new record...
CHARITIES
WLUC

Remembering Cam Besonen, utilizing new technology

PAULDING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been one year since Cam Besonen was found dead in Ontonagon County. This autism awareness month, law enforcement wants the community to know about new, life-saving technology. Cam Besonen was 17 years old when he walked out of his house and disappeared last year....
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: TV6 experiences technical difficulties

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE (As of 9:26pm): The over-the-air signal issue is now fixed. Interruptions to video or audio signals should no longer occur. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Original Story: TV6 is experiencing a technical difficulty with a signal transmitter. Some viewers may have interruptions to video or audio signals as staff...
NEGAUNEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Wluc
WLUC

Keweenaw Crane reports dozens of missing wooden pallets

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Crane Owner Mike Lasanen says a large number of crane mats were taken from his business sometime between Tuesday and Friday morning. Lasanen says around 30 of the 4-by-6-foot mats were taken. As per the Facebook post above – there was a Camel cigarette butt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLUC

Iron Mountain students watch documentary about substance use disorder

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An auditorium full of students learned about the struggles of substance use disorder with the documentary Written Out on Wednesday. Students then had the chance to ask questions to various experts from the legal system and Great Lakes Recovery Centers. The high school’s resource officer, Sgt. Adam Ray said that it was good to hear students ask hard-hitting questions.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
WLUC

Scouts plant trees in Ludington Park for Arbor Day

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Scouts celebrated Arbor Day by planting trees in Escanaba on Friday. Troops 410 and 411 planted three trees in Ludington Park. City workers and the mayor helped the scouts. While the trees don’t look like much right now, with time they will mature into full trees...
ESCANABA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy