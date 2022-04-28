ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga, MI

Person airlifted after fire in Onondaga Twp.

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
 2 days ago

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan Survival Flight helicopter stopped at a fire in Onondaga Township Thursday.

The fire started around 12 p.m. in the area of Ferris Rd. and Aurelius Rd.

Fire crews had their hoses out and were spraying what appeared to be a brush fire.

Not much else is known about the situation, and the helicopter left around 1:15 p.m.

At this time, there is not any information about what may have started the fire, or about any injuries.

