ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County reports 103 cases of COVID-19

KRGV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHidalgo County on Thursday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 103 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The people who tested positive...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hidalgo County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Human Services Department
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott to allocate $435 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds to Teacher Retirement System of Texas to offset insurance premium increases

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott, alongside other state leaders, announced the allocation of $435 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to offset healthcare costs related to COVID-19, according to a release. The funding will be applied to the TRS-ActiveCare healthcare plan to offset...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

Mexico: First human rabies case in Jalisco in years

A 41-year-old man from El Salto, Jalisco died from rabies on April 18, the first such case reported in the state in years. On April 14, 2022, the Mexican Institute Social Security (IMSS) notified a case of rabies in human in the state: a patient that last January he suffered a bat bite on his right hand; which occurred in the municipality of Chapala.
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.9 NIN

Greg Abbott’s Extra Border Inspections Turned Up ZERO Contraband

Glad to see the shipping delays and loss of product were all worth it. About two weeks ago, I did a story on the extra border inspections going down at the Texas border thanks to Governor Greg Abbott. I don't know why this irked me so much, but I know how valuable time is to the trucking industry. It seemed so messed up to me that truckers had to go through two inspections at the Texas border. First by the US Customs and Border Protection, then one by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy