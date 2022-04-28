Hidalgo County reports 103 cases of COVID-19

Glad to see the shipping delays and loss of product were all worth it. About two weeks ago, I did a story on the extra border inspections going down at the Texas border thanks to Governor Greg Abbott. I don't know why this irked me so much, but I know how valuable time is to the trucking industry. It seemed so messed up to me that truckers had to go through two inspections at the Texas border. First by the US Customs and Border Protection, then one by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO