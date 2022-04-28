ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Jury convicts Jasper man found covered in blood at scene of fatal stabbing

By Gary Bass
KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Jasper County jury convicted a man who was found covered with blood at the scene of a fatal stabbing incident guilty Thursday. A spokeswoman for the Jasper County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that the jury convicted Royce Edward Larkin, 56, of Jasper, of first-degree murder...

www.ktre.com

