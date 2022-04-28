ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals draft picks 2022: Full list of Cincinnati’s draft picks, order for every round

By PFT Editorial Staff
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, a dramatic 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Nearly all the key players from Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run last season are returning, and a few missing pieces were added in free agency. Quarterback Joe Burrow was...

The Spun

Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Kenny Pickett already has budding rivalry with Ravens rookie

NFL Draft picks Kenny Pickett and Kyle Hamilton take their college rivalry to the AFC North, with Pickett to the Steelers and Hamilton to the Ravens. The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have endured a fierce rivalry since 1909, and the teams have met regularly since 1982. Notre Dame leads the series with a 49–21–1 record, and former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is not about to let former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett forget it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

49ers' decision on possible Deebo trade nears finish line

It could happen at just about any point during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Or, it could not happen at all. Whatever occurs on Thursday evening will likely provide the most clarity into the weeks-long drama involving Deebo Samuel and the 49ers. General manager John Lynch said...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs trying to move up and use a future first to make it happen

The Kansas City Chiefs have two late first-round picks but they’re willing to tack on their pick in 2023 too in order to trade up in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm of the offense, the Kansas City Chiefs know that they’re in contention to win the Super Bowl. And after trading Tyreek Hill this offseason, that’s the type of mentality that general manager Brett Veach, head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the team’s brass are taking into the 2022 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Eagles fans don't seem to agree on the Jordan Davis pick

The Eagles nabbed one of the 2022 NFL Draft's biggest names on Thursday night, adding Georgia DL Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall. Davis was expected to go in the Top 20 on Thursday night because of his combination of size, strength, and surprising athleticism for such a large man. It should feel like a super solid pick from Howie Roseman.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Report: Texans exploring trade to acquire another top-10 pick

The Houston Texans are exploring a trade to obtain a second top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans hold the No. 3 and No. 13 selections ahead of Thursday's first round. If the right player is available, the AFC South club is prepared to move its No. 13 pick to acquire the prospect, Schefter reports.
HOUSTON, TX
Why 49ers added to OL with Burford pick at No. 134

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers addressed an area of need on their offensive line with their first pick on Saturday. The club selected Spencer Burford of Texas-San Antonio, who played left guard during his first two college seasons before moving to offensive tackle for his final two years. Burford was the pick in the fourth round at No. 134 overall.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Cut A Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Tennessee Titans didn’t take long to shuffle around their quarterback room following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the Titans have cut veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan. On Saturday morning, Tennessee had four quarterbacks on the roster after drafting Malik Willis Friday. That...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Colts' draft pick trade with Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts traded their second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings while adding an extra pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. This now gives the Colts three selections on Day 2 of the draft. While there were some intriguing prospects on the board like wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Colts got very strong value in terms of draft picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

49ers draft grades: Gamble on RB Davis-Price gets dinged

The 49ers can never have enough running backs, apparently. After drafting Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell last season, the 49ers gambled in third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, selecting LSU running back Ty Davis-Price at No. 93. The selection of Davis-Price is a gamble on what he...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft: BTB staff predicts Dallas’ nine draft picks

1.24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M. Analysis: This is more of a mock of how I hope the Cowboys draft rather than how I expect them to. The increasing popularity of Zion Johnson makes it less likely that he reaches 24, but with Kenyon Green similarly talented, he shouldn’t be on the board past Dallas’ pick. In the second round, they dip right back into the offensive lineman pool to take their favorite offensive tackle, allowing him to develop until he can replace Terence Steele or fill in if Tyron Smith gets injured. Across the next two rounds, they address holes on the defense with players that might slip in the draft because of technique or combine concerns, but both Asamoah and Farrell were incredibly productive in college. From there, they look to fill what might become future needs such as HB and TE, while adding a WR with upside like Thornton. They finish out the draft by taking another shot on a late-round flyer at LB, and snagging a kicker they like with their final pick.
ARLINGTON, TX

