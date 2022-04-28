ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalition against the Mid-States Corridor, Sierra Club, Indiana Forest Alliance, and Hoosier Environmental Council urge citizens to fight against Mid-States Corridor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER – In response to the State of Indiana’s recent announcement of a preferred route for the proposed “Mid-States Corridor,” five environmental and community organizations today released a joint statement opposing any new-terrain highway construction due to the negative environmental impact it will bring to southern Indiana’s forests and wildlife habitats,...

