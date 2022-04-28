ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Republican states sue Biden admin over asylum rule, as legal challenges to border policies mount

By Adam Shaw
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ON FOX: A coalition of Republican states on Thursday sued the Biden administration over a controversial rule that would expedite asylum claims at the southern border -- the latest in a slew of legal challenges by Republican states over the administration’s immigration policies. The lawsuit by 14...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Congress, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Republicans#Asylum#Immigration Act#Uscis#Dhs
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

740K+
Followers
153K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy