ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kia Creator Contest: Kia Will Pay You to Make Music

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Find out how you can win $5,000 cash and free promotion from Kia and SoundCloud for making...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
Fox News

Toyota is launching another old-school stick-shift sports car

Toyota is starting to look really shifty. Toyota has confirmed that the model, which is officially called the GR Supra, will be getting a manual transmission in the U.S. soon, bucking the recent trend toward automatic-only sports cars, not to mention single-speed electric vehicles. The latest Supra debuted for the 2020 model year on a platform shared with the BMW Z4, both only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Loud Music#Soundcloud#Design#Vehicles#Hyundai
MotorBiscuit

If You Want the Best Hybrid SUV, Get 1 of These Toyota Models

The world is complicated these days; the war in Ukraine, sketchy “self-driving” cars, and a catastrophic supply chain mess lasting years. However, some things in life are still simple, like, if you want the best hybrid SUV, get a Toyota. Despite the massive popularity of the 2022 Rav4 Prime, that’s not the only Toyota hybrid SUV that is topping the charts.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Nissan Z Is a Better Performance Bargain Than The Toyota GR Supra

The new 2023 Nissan Z is a hotly anticipated sports car. With retro-inspired styling and promising performance, it is difficult not to get excited about the little coupe. Also, much to the delight of three-pedal fans everywhere, the Nissan Z is already confirmed with a manual at different trim levels. However, beyond being simply fantastic, the new Nissan Z is a screaming performance bargain compared to the Toyota GR Supra.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai's Quirky Minivan Just Got More Interesting

If you're in the market for a practical full-size SUV, you could do far worse than the Hyundai Palisade. It's a great choice for those with large families and, after the recently revealed update, it's an even better product than before. But what if you don't want an SUV? Well, in other markets, the Korean brand is only too happy to sell you the Staria, a futuristic-looking MPV with plenty of luxury and space. Sadly, there are no plans to introduce it locally.
CELL PHONES
Truth About Cars

Report: Toyota Working on Performance 8-Speed Automatic

Toyota is developing a performance 8-speed automatic for the GR Yaris, and potentially for other models, as well. A 6-speed manual transmission is currently standard in the GR line, with the 1.5T being sold overseas, and the GR Corolla with its 1.6T, which is sold in the USA and Canada. In the GR’s home country of Japan, the RS line comes with a continuously-variable automatic transmission (CVT).
CARS
insideevs.com

Honda To Sell 800,000 EVs In North America By 2030

According to Automotive News, Honda is beginning plans to make the switch to producing electric cars in North America. The Japanese automaker is one of only a few brands that are still not producing or selling EVs in high volume, but it says it will be capable of selling 800,000 by 2030. The initial push will come as part of Honda's partnership with General Motors.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

97K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy