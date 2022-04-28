ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hundreds of alpacas will be in town for the Great Western Alpaca Show

 2 days ago

Hundreds of alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts as well as fiber artists from throughout the U.S. will participate in the show, which is FREE and open to the public.

The Great Western Alpaca Show will take place at the National Western Stock Show Complex this weekend, April 29th through Sunday May 1st.

Since the United States first commercially imported alpacas in 1984, alpaca breeders have worked hard to produce offspring with the finest, softest, most lustrous fleece. This show will consist of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Don’t miss the alpaca selfie booth, which will be available free of charge throughout the weekend. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

