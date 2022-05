WARWICK — Jimmy Burchfield’s career as a fight promoter was just about over before it ever really had the chance to get started. His first event at the old Rocky Point Palladium resulted in a financial loss of roughly $28,000. Burchfield had surrendered his credentials as an international boxing judge and shifted his interests away from his North Providence restaurant in pursuit of a third — perhaps fourth, maybe even fifth — chapter of his working life.

WARWICK, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO