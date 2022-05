Kwesi Adofo-Mensah just made his first big-time move as the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, and the entire fanbase was already expressing trepidation. Adofo-Mensah knows what he’s doing, and the front office has a plan in place. Everyone just needs to relax and trust the process and let everything play out. Today was a successful day for the Minnesota Vikings new era of football.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO